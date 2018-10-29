Three missing after boat capsize in Assam

national

Three persons went missing while 12 others were rescued after a country boat capsized in Katakhal river in Assam's Hailakandi district Sunday evening, official sources said here.

The boat carrying 15 people capsized during a thundershower near Lalamukh and local people along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescued 12 people of them.

The three missing persons have been identified as Sumit Pashi, Ajoy Pashi and Ramesh Pashi - all residents of Lalamukh Tea garden, the sources said. SDRF personnel are conducting search operations to trace the missing persons.

