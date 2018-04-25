Three of family drowned in Kabini river in Kerala

While the boys strayed into deep waters and drowned, their father, who tried to rescue them also lost his life, they added

Three members of a family allegedly drowned while taking bath in Kabini river in the district on Wednesday, police said. Karia (58) and his two sons aged 24 and 20, from Kabinigiri, were taking bath in the river along with three other relatives around 4 pm, when the incident occurred, they said.

While the boys strayed into deep waters and drowned, their father, who tried to rescue them also lost his life, they added. Passers-by rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and informed the police.

