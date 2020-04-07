Three sports habits that could change after Coronavirus

India pacer Ishant Sharma prepares to bowl against NZ in the first Test in February. Pic/Getty Images

As the Coronavirus brings the international sports calendar to a grinding halt, AFP looks at three long-standing habits which could change forever once competition resumes.

Saliva: It's been a tried and trusted friend to fast bowlers throughout the history of cricket. But the days of applying saliva to one side of the ball to encourage swing could be over in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Towels: Tennis players throwing towels, dripping with sweat and blood and probably a tear or two, at ball boys and girls, has often left fans sympathising for the youngsters. Moves by officials to tackle the issue took on greater urgency in March when the Coronavirus was taking a global grip. Behind closed doors in Miki, ball boys and girls on duty at the Davis Cup tie between Japan and Ecuador wore gloves. Baskets, meanwhile, were made available for players to deposit their towels.

Handshakes: Pre-match handshakes were abandoned in top football leagues just before the sports shutdown. Premier League leaders Liverpool also banned the use of mascots. Away from football, the NBA urged players to opt for the fist bump rather than the long-standing high-five.

