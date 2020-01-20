Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Srinagar: Three terrorists linked to terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were gunned down in an encounter by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.

It was a joint operation by the Army, the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Three terrorists eliminated in Jt Ops in Op Watchi (Shopian), affiliated proscribed terrorist outfit #HizbulMujahideen. Weapons & warlike stores recovered. Other details being ascertained," Chinar Corps of Indian Army tweeted.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Further details are awaited.

