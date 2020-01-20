Search

Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Published: Jan 20, 2020, 14:46 IST | ANI | Srinagar

Huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
Srinagar: Three terrorists linked to terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were gunned down in an encounter by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.

It was a joint operation by the Army, the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Three terrorists eliminated in Jt Ops in Op Watchi (Shopian), affiliated proscribed terrorist outfit #HizbulMujahideen. Weapons & warlike stores recovered. Other details being ascertained," Chinar Corps of Indian Army tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

