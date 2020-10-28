Thrill ride! Vikram Bhatt's Dirty Games goes on floors

On Tuesday, Vikram Bhatt began shooting for Dirty Games. The web series, starring Sandeepa Dhar and Omkar Kapoor, will be shot at various locations across Mumbai with the necessary safety precautions. The eight-part show is a murder mystery.

Bhatt, who is known for his thrillers, says the content and competition on the digital platform have become fiercer. "I was probably the first one to start serious fiction on the net. 'Maaya' and 'Twisted' are in their fourth season now and that makes me really happy. However, in these years the OTT game has changed, and both content and competition are much more fierce," he said.

He feels that showbiz is like a game of cricket. "You need to get out there and play a scintillating knock every once in a while. Here is to another scintillating knock, knock on wood," added the director.

The story of Dirty Games revolves around a psychiatrist who gets caught in the middle of a murder. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, and produced by his daughter Krishna Bhatt, the series also stars Khalid Siddiqui and Samay Thakkar.

