Throwback Thursday: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a classic picture of Rishi Kapoor and family

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing some pretty unseen pictures of the Kapoor clan on social media for quite some time now. Be it, Rishi Kapoor, with mom, brothers or herself, the star kid has left no stone unturned to express her emotions in front of her followers. Riddhima has made a ritual of following Throwback Thursdays and sharing some sweet memories with the fans.

This time, she once again posted a monochrome image of baby Rishi Kapoor with brother Randhir and other siblings. The classic picture is filled with the utmost innocence. But do you know what's the highlight? The smile of the entire Kapoor family, and happiness of being with each other in one frame. Take a look!

As Rishi Kapoor passed away amid the lockdown period, Delhi Police has granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Riddhima had to attend her father's final rites via video call. Ever since then, she has been quite active on Instagram and posting some memories with her father Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukaemia for the past two years. The 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital. His death comes a day after his 'D-Day' co-star Irrfan Khan passed away due to cancer. Rishi Kapoor, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, was taken to the H N Reliance Hospital by his family where he breathed his last on April 30. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in Delhi, is currently living with mum Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. She is the elder sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor. She is married to Delhi-based industrialist Bharat Sahni.

