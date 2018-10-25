Throwback Thursday: Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt's this picture is pure gold

bollywood

Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram account and posted an old black and white picture of her parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, with a heartfelt message.

Soni Razdan with her husband-filmmaker Arjun Kapoor

As veteran actress Soni Razdan turned 62 today, her daughter-actress Alia Bhatt wished her on social media with a classic throwback picture. Alia took to her official Instagram account and posted an old black and white picture of her parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, with a heartfelt message.

Alia's post read, "Happy Birthday my stunning stunning mommy thank you for being a classic example of beauty INSIDE OUT! No amount of words can express how fortunate I am to have a mother/friend/partner-in-trying-different-diets like you!! Even if I say it a million times a day it won't be enough.. But.. I love you."

The mother-daughter duo shared screen space for the first time in the 2018 hit Raazi, which also marked Razdan's return to the silver screen. The veteran actress has given the audience some memorable movies including 'Mandi', 'Saaransh', 'Sadak', 'Monsoon Wedding', 'Page 3', and 'Shootout at Wadala'. The actor will now be seen in a lead role in 'Yours Truly', which premiered at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

On the other hand, Alia is currently busy shooting for 'Kalank', which also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release on April 19, 2019. She also has two other movies in her kitty including 'Gully Boy' with Ranveer Singh and 'Brahmastra' with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Also View Photos: Mamma Mia! Popular mothers and daughters in Bollywood

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI