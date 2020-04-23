Throwback Thursday: When a young Janhvi Kapoor met Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum sets!

These days, since Bollywood celebrities are not shooting and only spending time at home and sharing their videos and pictures and also a lot of interviews, fans have been following them religiously. And good thing that all these Bollywood celebrities have numerous fan-clubs on social media that keep sharing their old and unseen videos and pictures too. One of them is Janhvi Kapoor.

A fan-club of the actor took to its Instagram account to share a classic Throwback Thursday video where she could be seen in an adorable interaction with Salman Khan on the sets of his game show Dus Ka Dum. And guess what, the contestants were none other than Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. The year was 2009 when Janhvi's parents graced the show for the promotions of Salman's film Wanted, which Boney Kapoor and Sridevi produced.

Salman asks Janhvi if marriages are made in heaven, and her reply will melt your heart. Have a look right here:

A decade later, Janhvi is a rising star and a promising actor. And given her line-up of films in the future, she could give her contemporaries a run for their money. This is what it looks like currently- Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena, RoohiAfzana, and Takht. We are waiting for them!

