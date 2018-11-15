Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Film sees major drop on day 7

bollywood

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's film Thugs of Hindostan is facing drought at the box office

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Thugs of Hindostan, which had a bumper opening and created a historic record by minting 50.75 crores on day one, kept seeing a steeping graph from there onwards. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, a week after its release, the Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer earned Rs. 3.50 crores. The overall film's collection inclusive of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi release is Rs 137.55 crores.

On its opening day, Thugs shattered all previous opening day box office records in the history of Bollywood and it also became the first ever film to cross the 50 crore nett mark on a single day. Thugs of Hindostan crossed 100 crores in just 3 days but found it difficult to maintain the momentum, and kept seeing a dip in the numbers.

The high octane action adventure is set on the high seas and boasts of jaw-dropping, never seen before visual spectacles. The film is set to have a huge weekend as audiences are enjoying the visual spectacle. The film brings together two of the biggest icons of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time on big screen, making it a must watch movie for Hindi film lovers worldwide. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

