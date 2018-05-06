Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, NCR

As many as 124 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured in five states as a severe dust storm hit the region last week

New Delhi: Thunderstorm along with rain is likely in some places of Delhi and adjoining NCR on Sunday, the Home Ministry said.

Quoting an advisory of the India Meteorological Department, a Home Ministry spokesperson said thunderstorm and rain would occur over some places in Delhi and adjoining NCR, including Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Khurja, Greater Noida, and Bulandshahr on Sunday.

