Tia Bajpai: Had to incur a lot of financial loss because of this pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has proved to be a major challenge for a lot of actors and almost a threat for some of the others. We have seen recent examples when artists began selling vegetables to keep earning their bread and butter. Some of them have even complained about non-payment of dues.

And now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, 1920 Evil Returns actor Tia Bajpai said how she too had to suffer a lot of financial losses due to the pandemic. This is what she said, "I had to incur a lot of financial loss because of this pandemic as I was supposed to start shooting for my English film Dear Mom in April, and I had booked my tickets to Norway for March 23."

She added, "I was supposed to fly down there with half my crew and the other half was supposed to come from London (UK). All flights and hotels were booked, and we were all set to go, but this pandemic happened and so we had to cancel everything and put all of that on hold. It was a big shock for me, and for 15 days I didn't know what to do, but then slowly, we decided to start putting out my singles etc., on YouTube to just keep busy."

Not only an actor, but Bajpai is also known for her singing skills and has even shared a lot of singles with her fans. Talking about the quality of music in today's day and age, the actress said, "I don't understand why musicians are just picking up samples from here and there and mixing it. It is heartbreaking to see this because India has a rich music culture. That affected me because I know we have such great musicians and we have always been so good in music."

She continued, "I don't understand why, suddenly, we are just recreating songs at a time when we need our original music the most. I have written Kahaani myself and it is a mix of Sufi and trap genres, and we are experimenting with that."

There have been multiple actors and filmmakers that have talked about how the world post the Coronavirus pandemic is going to be the new normal. Bajpai has a little contrary view and says, "I don't think anyone can go back to the usual normal life any longer. Even if there is a vaccine by October as reports are suggesting, the virus is still going to be there. So, I am going to be extra cautious always. Cough and cold is normal but coronavirus is such that even if there is a medicine available to cure it, I would never want to contract it."

Bajpai made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Haunted 3D that was directed by Vikram Bhatt.

