Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff to open a special MMA accredited gym

Tiger Shroff, together with his sister Krishna, is opening a special MMA accredited gym in Bandra, Mumbai, on December 1. Krishna Shroff took to Instagram to share a video shot inside the gym

Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, known for pulling off high-octane stunts in Bollywood films, is taking his love for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) a step ahead. The actor, together with his sister Krishna, is opening a special MMA accredited gym in Bandra, Mumbai, on December 1.

"Krishna and I are equally passionate about MMA and have got together to have a training center focused on MMA," Tiger said in a statement.

Krishna Shroff, through her Instagram post, announced, "Super excited to share this with all of you! Blessed to be able to share my passion and take it forward alongside my biggest inspiration, Tiger Shroff (sic)."

The year 2018 has been fruitful for Tiger, courtesy Baaghi 2. He began shooting 'Student of the Year 2' as well as for Siddharth Anand's action film with Hrithik Roshan. Alongside, he has kept busy with the process of setting up his gym along with Krishna. It will be located in Bandra.

Krishna Shroff took to Instagram to share a video shot inside the gym:

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS