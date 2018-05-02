Tiger Shroff: Baaghi let me express my childhood dreams

Tiger Shroff gets emotional as Baaghi clocks in two years



Tiger Shroff

As Baaghi clocked two years since its release, actor Tiger Shroff became emotional about how the movie let him express his childhood dreams and desires. "A film that's very close to my heart. A film that allowed me to express my childhood dreams and desires, and a film that sparked a franchise for me so early on in my life. Truly a blessing. 2 years of 'Baaghi'," Tiger tweeted on Tuesday.

Baaghi, directed by Sabbir Khan, features Shraddha Kapoor with Tiger. Its sequel Baaghi 2, helmed by Ahmed Khan, stars Disha Patani and released earlier this year.

