Tiger Shroff celebrates his Superhero Hrithik Roshan's birthday, posts a unique picture on Instagram

It's no news that Tiger Shroff has always idolised Hrithik Roshan to the point of emulating him. He has always been Shroff's inspiration and the reason why he became an actor. Right from dancing to action, a reflection of the Greek God can be seen all the time. In fact, Shroff even went on to say in an interview Roshan is a complete actor.

And on January 10, when his idol turned 46, how could he not be a part of the celebrations? Taking to his Instagram account, the Baaghi actor wrote- About last night celebrating the super hero’s big day! Jadoo made the party as well as you can see up there. Wishing you happiness, amazing health and the best that life has to offer!

But what hooks our attention is the unique picture the actor uploaded in the form of a video, where we also see Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, Siddharth Anand, Sussanne Khan, and a whole lot of other friends. Take a look:

Shroff's dream of working with Roshan was finally fulfilled in the form of last year's action-drama, War. No surprise it went on to become the biggest blockbuster of 2019 and Bollywood's another 300-crore grosser. We cannot wait to see the two heroes in the same frame again.

