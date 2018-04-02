Tiger Shroff expresses heartfelt gratitude for stupendous success of Baaghi 2

Collecting a whopping Rs 25 cr on its opening day, Baaghi 2 is unstoppable at box office. While Saturday recorded Rs 20.40 crores at box office, Sunday saw an outstanding growth collecting Rs 27 cr, making the total collection of Rs 73 cr



Baaghi 2 posters

Bollywood hit machine Tiger Shroff is currently striding high on the mind-blowing success of his action film 'Baaghi 2'. The actor took to social media to thank his fans for the love and support showered on him and the entire 'Baaghi 2 ' team. Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 2' that released on Friday has shattered the box office with its phenomenal opening. The young star has been roaring at the box office. Taran Adarsh said, "Tiger roars... Again... The young brigade has truly taken over..." Collecting a whopping 25.10 crores on its opening day, 'Baaghi 2' is unstoppable at the box office. While Saturday recorded 20.40 crores at the box office, Sunday saw an outstanding growth collecting 27.60 crores, making the total collection of 73.60 crores at the box office.

Receiving a terrific response in mass centres, Baaghi 2 grossed a huge 21 crore nett plus in Mumbai and around 15 nett plus in Delhi /UP. East Punjab was 6.75 crore nett plus. Bihar was an all-time record at 3.75 crore nett plus. Overwhelmed by the stupendous response, Tiger Shroff took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the audience. The young actor posted a video thanking his fans for all the love and support:

In the video, Tiger Shroff said, "Hi everyone, I just wanted to thank you all for all the love and support you've given me and the whole team of Baaghi. Thank you so much I can't thank you enough. It just feels so surreal and I feel like I'm still dreaming because this was really something that I could never even dream of in my wildest dreams or even dare to dream of. I'm just so thankful for all that's happened. Like I said on behalf of Baaghi 2 team, we are so so grateful and thankful and I don't think I can say enough in this video to you all, Thank you so much. I'm sort of speechless right now, I can't tell you how I'm feeling. I don't know what to say honestly speaking but I can't stop saying thank you. Thank you to all those of you who tweeted in support and Thank you audiences, Thank you, friends, family for just showing all of your love."

Sequel to the 2016's Baaghi, Baaghi 2 took the action a notch higher with its second instalment and enhanced the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a more muscular avatar than the prequel. Unprecedented numbers delivered by the young gun Tiger Shroff have shattered the box office, while such figures were only seen with industry veterans, Tiger Shroff is seen changing the face of Indian Box office.

The theatres across the nation have witnessed a mass hysteria over the release of the film. Tiger Shroff's idol Hrithik Roshan and Bollywood's action hero Akshay Kumar also couldn't stop raving about the young actor touting him as the action star of Bollywood.

