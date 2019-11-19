Tiger Shroff flaunts his big biceps from Baaghi 3 set

Tiger Shroff is not new to showcasing his well-chiselled body. The actor in a new photograph is seen flaunting his big biceps as he shoots for the third installment of "Baaghi" in Serbia.

Tiger took to Instagram where he shared two photographs of himself. In the images, the actor is seen sporting a sleeveless jacket showing off his toned muscles. He has paired the jacket with cargo pants and a pair of sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onNov 18, 2019 at 10:27pm PST

He captioned the image: "#baaghi3 #actionday2."

The image currently has over 3,01,004 likes on the photo-sharing website.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of "Baaghi" brings back Tiger Shroff in a starring role. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates