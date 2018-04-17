Tiger Shroff gets a roaring response from his fans in theatre

Right from the opening scene to his powerpack action scenes Tiger Shroff is gaining a roaring response from his fans to breakout with cheers and whistles every time Tiger makes a punch



Tiger Shroff in a still from Baaghi 2

After having crossed 150 crores is a testimony of the response of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 is getting in theatre. However, the larger than life Ronnie is also being received with a frenzy in cinema halls. The release of Baaghi 2 marked the return of (Ronnie) Tiger Shroff on big screen and fans have resorted to celebrating in theatres.

Right from the opening scene to his powerpack action scenes Tiger Shroff is gaining a roaring response from his fans to breakout with cheers and whistles every time Tiger makes a punch. The youngest is the gen-next actors 5 films old Tiger Shroff has stirred a frenzy and is garnering whistles and accolades from his fans in theatre.

Tiger Shroff is touted by trade experts as the only gen-next actor to have mass appeal to the audience from all age group flocking to the theatre. Since his debut movie, he has given various performances by bringing variety onscreen like action, dialogue delivery, larger than screen presence and dance.

The phenomenal response and superlative box office trend have had Tiger Shroff emerging as the youngest Bollywood actor to clock the fastest century. Baaghi 2 is 2018's biggest opener at the box office so far.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, Baaghi 2 is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 film, Baaghi. The movie hit the theatres on March 30.

