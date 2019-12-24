Tiger Shroff is a grounded person, says TV actor Malhar Pandya

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Television actor Malhar Pandya, who was last seen as Angad on Nazar caught up with Bollywood star Tiger Shroff during the live matches of Matrix Fight Night recently. The mixed martial arts night is an initiative of fitness enthusiast Tiger and his sister, Krishna.

"It was nice meeting him. He's such a grounded person. When my friend introduced me to him he asked. 'How are you Sir?' this shows how humble he is. He is a great inspiration for the youth," says Pandya.

He adds, "I am a huge fan of freestyle fights since childhood, so it was an amazing experience. The sport has a bright future in India."

