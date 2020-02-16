Tiger Shroff: Never been as scared doing action as I have been during Baaghi 3

For any actor, the greatest challenge can be to better himself from his previous film. Tiger Shroff takes up that challange and ensures the action in his next film happens to be better than the previous one. If you thought Baaghi was good, he gave Baaghi 2, if you thought his limits would stop at Baaghi 2, he did WAR, and in case you think one cannot go beyond that, he now has Baaghi 3.

Fans are blown away by the scale at which the makers have mounted the action and how Shroff has seamlessly blended in a genre that's now his home ground. But it was anything but a cakewalk. Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote a long post on how he was scared every morning about performing the stunts and also thanked everyone for loving the trailer.

He wrote- "I don't think I've ever been as scared doing action as I have been during Baaghi 3. Everyday, I used to wake up anxious for the challenges the day ahead had to offer and every night I used to be carried to my room by my amazing team. I don't think we could have conceived our honest effort and vision if it wasn't for Ahmed sir and his team, Sajid sir's full support and backing. Thank you for sharing your warmth and appreciation for our trailer. It def soothes all the cuts and scrapes we got. Love always." (sic)

Take a look:

And now, if you think Baaghi 3 will be his saturation point, wait till you see him in the remake of Rambo, which would be his real test as an action hero. It's all set to release on October 2.

