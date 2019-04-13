Tiger Shroff on Student Of The Year 2: Brought Tigerism to this character

bollywood

As he takes Student Of The Year franchise forward, Tiger Shroff says he strived to make sequel distinct from Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra original

The cast of Student Of The Year 2 at the trailer launch. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

It can't be easy to headline the sequel of a film that gave Bollywood three promising stars in Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. But Tiger Shroff is unperturbed by the comparisons that will be made as he takes the Karan Johar-backed franchise forward with Student Of The Year 2.

If the trailer is any indication, the film - with its generous dose of dance and action - plays to Shroff's strengths. The actor says he has added his own interpretation to the campus drama directed by Punit Malhotra. "There is definitely some flavour of Student Of The Year [2012], but I have added to that by bringing in what people know me for. I have brought in a little 'Tigerism' to my character. The credit for that goes to my director, who gave me the scope to express myself the way I want."



A still from the first edition

If Shroff has taken the baton from the original trio, the director too has the responsibility to match Johar who had helmed the 2012 hit. He points out how Malhotra put his signature stamp on the second instalment in the smallest of details. "I don't want to compare the two films as we have made a completely different movie.

For instance, one of the sporting activities shown in the film is kabaddi. I believe this is the first time that the sport is being explored on celluloid," he adds.

The coming-of-age drama also marks the debut of Chunkey Pandey's daughter Ananya, and Tara Sutaria. Heaping praise on his two co-stars, he says, "They are so spontaneous, it never felt like I was working with two newcomers."

