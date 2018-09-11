Tiger Shroff reveals his three mantras in life

bollywood

Baaghi 2 star Tiger Shroff revealed three mantras of his life at an event in Mumbai

Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff says fitness, fluidity and fashion are the three mantras he lives by. Tiger and Mojostar have unveiled the PROWL collection consisting of activewear products.

"Fitness, fluidity and fashion are the three mantras I live by, and I feel that the PROWL collection delivers on all three counts," Tiger said in a statement. "The brand is tailor-made for the evolving requirements of today's young, physically-active Indians who want to be fit and fashionable at the same time."

Jiggy George, Managing Director - Mojostar, added: "PROWL was designed with one goal in mind: to address the existing white space in the Indian active-wear segment with differentiated products designed specifically for today's young, physically-active generation." Arun Sirdeshmukh, Business Head at Amazon Fashion, is thrilled to launch Tiger's signature activewear line, PROWL, online on Amazon Fashion.

