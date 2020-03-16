Tiger Shroff, sister Krishna and parents pay tribute to their pet cat JD

Tiger Shroff is mourning the death of pet cat, JD, who was with him for 17 years. The actor considered the furry feline his brother. He shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "God bless you my brother thank you for 17 years of only happiness and love. hope you come back to us in every lifetime. Until then wherever you are be happy healthy and keep playing until i come join you again! I love you so much #rip [sic]."

The actor's parents, Jackie and Ayesha, and sister Krishna, also shared posts for the pet cat. Ayesha posted the picture of the feline and wrote, "Goodbye our JD you gave us 17 years of only pure love @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff [sic]."

Krishna Shroff also took to her Instagram account to share an adorable photo of JD and wrote, "My handsome little fur baby... You were the most gentle, loving, and pure soul I've ever known. Thank you for choosing us in this lifetime. I love you forever. RIP, little angel. [sic]"

On the work front, Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi had released on March 6. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film has raked in almost Rs 92 crore as per the trade experts.

