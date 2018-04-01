Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 becomes biggest opener of 2018

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer, Baaghi 2, which hit the theatres yesterday, has become the biggest opener of this year



Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in a still from Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer, Baaghi 2, which hit the theatres yesterday, has become the biggest opener of this year. According to reports, the film made Rs 25.10 crores at the box office on day one itself, beating Padmaavat which had an earning of Rs. 19 crore.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said, 'Baaghi 2 takes a FANTABULOUS, EARTH SHATTERING START. It Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far], surpassing Previews + Day 1 biz of Padmaavat. Fri ? 25.10 cr. India biz... The numbers are an EYE-OPENER!'

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, the action flick is based on a quest for a lost child. It also features stellar actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda. The film is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 film, 'Baaghi'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here.

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever