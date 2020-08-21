Tiger Shroff to draw first blood

Bollywood was to get its very own Rambo with Tiger Shroff stepping into Sylvester Stallone's shoes for the official remake. While director Siddharth Anand had announced that the actioner will be an October 2020 release, rumours were rife that the big-budget movie had been shelved when it didn't go on floors late last year.



The film may be delayed, but is not derailed — mid-day has it that Anand will train his focus on the project after he completes Pathan, his next with Shah Rukh Khan.

A source close to the project reveals, "Mounting an ambitious venture like Rambo needs time. After the raging success of their last collaboration War [2019], Tiger and Siddharth are more confident of pulling off a transcontinental action adventure. Considering Tiger has established himself as an action star, they want to up the ante with the movie. They will kick off work on it once they have honoured their individual commitments, and in the meantime, they are polishing the script."



Siddharth Anand

When mid-day reached out to Anand, he confirmed that his heart is set on his ode to Stallone. "Rambo is on the cards and I will announce it soon. People are waiting to see Tiger as Rambo, so I want to give it the necessary time and attention," he said.

