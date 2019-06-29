Tiger spotted for first time at a height of around 3,400 meters in Uttarakhand

nature-wildlife

It must be noted that tiger was captured recently by a camera trap at the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary which is home to leopards and snow leopards only

Representational picture

Dehradun: Normally found in the plains, a tiger has been spotted for the first time at a height of around 3,400 meters in Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttarakhand.

It must be noted that tiger was captured recently by a camera trap at the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary which is home to leopards and snow leopards only

Kedarnath Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amit Kanwar said, "In 2016, a camera trap captured a tiger in the area but the picture quality was not very good. However, this time, the picture is very clear. We are still not clear whether the sighted tiger is a male or a female or whether the tiger is a local or migrated to the sanctuary from the plains. The Forest Department would take the help of Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII) experts to assess the significance of a tiger at such a height and also carry out research."

The last time a tiger was captured was at a height of 3,200 meters in Pithoragarh district.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates