Tiger Woods's ex-wife Elin expecting child with NFL star

The news comes just a few days after she spoke about how she is still hurt by the golfer's relationship with Erica Herman.

Tiger Woods, Elin Nordegren and Jordan Cameron

American golf great Tiger Woods's ex-wife Elin Nordegren, 39, is pregnant with National Football League star Jordan Cameron's baby."

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Elin is dating the former athlete for more than two years. Elin has daughter Sam Alexis, 12, and son Charlie Axel, 10, with Woods, while former Dolphins and Cleveland Browns star Cameron has a son, Tristan, 10.

