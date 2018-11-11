Tigress Avni's (T1) post-mortem report reveals she died of gunshot

national

No nails or hair was found in the gastrointestinal track of Tigress Avni (T1), which is typically found in the bodies of man-eaters, days and weeks after they have killed and eaten a human

A team of veterinarian's examining the body of Tigress Avni (T1)

Tigress Anvi's (T1) post-mortem report states that the tigress died of a gunshot wound and that a tranquiliser dart was also used. The direction of the gunshot wound was from below the left of scapular caudal angle to caudo cranially and dorsoventrally towards medially. This indicates that the shot was fired from a height downwards. No nails or hair was found in the gastrointestinal track, which is typically found in the bodies of man-eaters, days and weeks after they have killed and eaten a human. No broken incisors were found either, which may have again indicated that the tigress Avni (TI) had turned man-eater.

