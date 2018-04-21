Tigress found dead in UP's Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary

The carcass of the tigress was spotted by some villagers in the Ganeshpur beat



Representational picture

A tigress was found dead in the Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary here, a forest official said today. The carcass of the tigress was spotted yesterday by some villagers in the Ganeshpur beat, which comes under the sanctuary's Madhwaliya range, Forest Range Officer Imtiyaz Ahmad said.

It is not immediately known how the big cat died, he said, adding that the body was sent for post mortem. Officials have been on high alert for the past few days since the recovery of a leopard carcasses last month from the Chuak forest range of the sanctuary.

