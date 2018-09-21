Tigress hunt: Controversial shooter Nawab Shafat Ali Khan told to go back home

national

mid-day Impact >> Following reports in the paper, Maneka Gandhi says shooter Nawab Shafat Ali Khan is no more part of hunt for tigress T1

Nawab Shafat Ali Khan

Taking serious note of the series of reports in mid-day, which had highlighted the fact of PCCF A K Misra sending a senior woman forest department officer to Nawab Shafat Ali Khan's hotel at night to apologise over a perceived slight, Union minister Maneka Gandhi has said that the controversial shooter has been told to go back home.

Speaking to the news channel News 18 Lokmat over the phone, Gandhi, who is also a passionate animal welfare activist, said, "The national commission for women has taken serious note of the incident where a senior woman forest department official K M Abharna was told to apologise to a private shooter at his hotel. We have been told that the Maharashtra forest department has asked the private shikari to go back. The efforts to tranquilise the tigress T1 are in progress."



Union minister Maneka Gandhi

'He will be back'

Sources from the forest department told mid-day that on Thursday morning, the nawab was told to leave as there was a lot of pressure from political circles. "I don't know whether he has been permanently sent back, but he told us that he is going for two days and will be back later.

There is a high-level meeting scheduled to take place at the Mantralaya on Friday, after which the things will be clear," said a forest department official. It is also said that the forest department would also be speaking to the team from MP and request them to return to the hunt for T1.

Also Read: Exclusive! Hunter Nawab Shafat Ali Khan: Humans And Big Cats Can't Co-Exist

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates