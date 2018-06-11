Till BJP is in power, SC/ST reservation will stay: Amit Shah

He said the election season would kick in soon and the Congress would use the opportunity to spread "lies" about the Modi government

Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

BJP chief Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the SC/ST reservation system in jobs would remain in force till the party-led government was in power.

He said the election season would kick in soon and the Congress would use the opportunity to spread "lies" about the Modi government. The main Opposition party will "mislead" people by saying the NDA government will scrap the SC/ST Act and the system of reservation for the deprived sections the society, he added.

"In the coming days, the Congress will spread different types of lies to mislead people. Sometimes they will say the SC/ST Act is being abolished, on other occasions they will say the reservation (system) was being scrapped. I want to say SC/ST reservation will remain in force till the BJP is in power," he added.

