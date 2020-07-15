Time to begin OTT shoots? Abbas-Mustan to procure permissions to begin shoot for their series Penthouse

After the television industry, the OTT players are now taking baby steps towards resuming work. It is learnt that director duo Abbas-Mustan are in the process of procuring permission from the managing director of Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation (Film City) to kickstart the shoot of their Netflix series, Penthouse, featuring Sharman Joshi.

A source reveals, "For the first stint, the makers want to erect a huge set of a penthouse at Filmistan in Goregaon. While the logistics have been worked out, the production house is awaiting the greenlight from Film City. The director duo is eager to begin the shoot by mid-August." The psychological thriller — which was to originally go on floors in April — marks the digital debut of the filmmakers.





When mid-day reached out to Abbas-Mustan, they remained evasive as they said, "There are many exciting things in the pipeline, but it's work in progress. Right now, it's important to focus on staying safe. The safety of our team and fellow industry members is of highest priority."

