Time today demands vigilance, wisdom

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided an industrial estate in Mulund and seized hand sanitisers and raw material worth R30 lakh. The company does not have a licence to produce sanitisers.

A report quoted officials saying a few sanitisers were reportedly being exported to Gulf countries, while some were being sold in Mumbai.

The added stress on washing hands and using sanitisers has naturally resulted in a shortage in stores. Sensing an opportunity, and smelling desperation, unscrupulous players have jumped into the space hoping to capitalise on a grim situation.

It is heartening to know that the FDA seized the sanitisers. People need reassurance and reaffirmation that the authorities are on high alert at these times.

If these sanitisers are being sold by an unlicensed company, are they effective at all? And do they really clean one's hands? If not, this is a dangerous and misleading product and it should surely go off the shelves. Let us extend that vigilance to other aspects of life in these challenging times.

Call out certain pest control services that are claiming to kill coronavirus through some pesticides.

While cleanliness and sanitation are surely welcome, such claims can give people a false sense of security and ultimately, trigger complacency. So it is with mattresses and whatever else some are touting as cures. We should not be gullible, but officials should do their bit too.

When those who seek to misguide and make quick bucks on the side through misinformation realise that they do not have free rein to continue their activities, they will be forced to rethink and shut down. Vigilance and wisdom are our go-to methods in these times.

