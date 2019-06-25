Tina Dabi Khan winks and shows her cute dimples in this new video

national

Tina Dabi Khan.

New Delhi: 2016 IAS topper Tina Dabi Khan who identifies herself as a Kashmiri bahu (daughter-in-law) posted a video on Instagram that shows her winking. In the video, the IAS officer shows her mehendi and cute dimples. In her latest Instagram video which does not carry any caption has been viewed by almost 168,000 times.

Khan has around 3,00,000 followers on Instagram and follows 102 accounts, including her husband Athar Amir Khan and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt.

Tina, the 24-year-old IAS officer who topped the civil services exam three years ago, and the man from Kashmir who came second in the same exam, are now happily married. As the couple decided to tie the knot, a lot of criticism came on their way on account of a Dalit woman marrying a Kashmiri man. Dabi came into limelight after she became the first ever Dalit girl to top the UPSC examination in her first attempt itself. However, Athar cleared the exams and ranked second in his second attempt.

Tina Dabi Khan graduated in political science from Lady Shri Ram College and completed Class 12th from Convent Of Jesus and Mary in New Delhi. Tina Dabi Khan cleared UPSC exam in the year 2016 and joined the IAS in the same year. She was under training for the next two years and received her first posting in October 2018. She got married in March 2018.

