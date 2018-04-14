Tinaa Dattaa's latest photoshoot will blow your mind!

Actor Tinaa Dattaa has always maintained a girl-next-door image, which is why her latest photoshoot is exceptional. Shot by her close friend Moneesha Das in Delhi, Tinaa looks absolutely stunning



Actor Tinaa Dattaa has always maintained a girl-next-door image, which is why her latest photoshoot is exceptional. Shot by her close friend Moneesha Das in Delhi, Tinaa looks absolutely stunning.

"I wanted to try something different, which is why we decided to shoot this. I love the lighting and the mood of the pictures. The dresses were also amazing. I am so glad we could try this. I hope my fans love it as much as I have," says, who was part of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Karamphaldata Shani.

Dressed in elegant gowns, Tinaa is sporting a retro look in all the pictures. Heavy eye make-up and dark lipsticks complete her looks and all we can say is that she looks fabulous.

"I feel it's important for actors to keep reinventing themselves by trying something new. This is what I have done with this shoot. Moneesha is a close friend of mine and is an amazing photographer. I am so grateful to her for shooting these pictures. I love them," she says.

