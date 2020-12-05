Tinaa Dutta: Television bahus are actors who can play variety of roles

In India, actors traditionally graduate from television to films, but with OTT platforms becoming popular more and more actors have forayed into web-series instead of taking the traditional route.

Actress Tinaa Dutta, known for her dual portrayal of Iccha and Meethi in the popular daily soap Uttaran, made her digital debut with Zee5's Naxalbari. Unlike her conservative role in Uttaran, Tinaa Dutta is seen playing a grey character in Naxalbari.

Shedding light on her new on-screen avatar, Tinaa said, "The character of Ketki in Naxalbari is someone I hadn't played before, she isn't fragile or a damsel in distress; Ketki is strong-minded and has shades of grey to her character. She isn't fictional or over the top, she is a real character with real emotions, changing according to her circumstances. It's been challenging and fun playing her."

When asked if playing Ketki has successfully helped to break the typecast of Indian bahus on television, Tinaa says, "At the end of the day, 'television bahus' are actors, and if one thinks they can't play any other part, I hope 'sanskaari bahus' like Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Jennifer Winget and so many others like me have been able to shatter their perception of that."

Tinaa ends by saying, "Thankfully, this generation is more accepting than surprised and they root for you to play a variety of characters."

