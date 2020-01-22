Search

Tinder, Netflix and Durex's banter about Valentine's Day will leave you amused

Updated: Jan 22, 2020

So when Tinder India tweeted and shared the number of days left for Valentine's Day, Netflix and Durex also joined in on the fun.

The image has been used for representational purposes only
Everyone is gearing up for Valentine's Day which is a few days away.

Tinder India wrote, "25 din hai Valentine’s Day mein..."

While tweeple took to share memes about how they plan to avoid the day, Netflix India wrote, "Bacha lena apne love life ko!" to which Tinder India replied with "What's your plan? Chill karna hai?"

Netflix India gave a witty reply and said, "swipes right on this plan" indicating Tinder's feature of right-swiping on the profile you like.

Tinder again went on to add "We like the sound of the Tinder notification + DAA DUMMMM".

The banter became even more hilarious when Durex India wrote, "You guys are Netflix and chilling and we don't get an invite? Bohot na-unsafe-y hai!"

Thus the tree brands amused their users and also told them how to pre for Valentine's Day!

