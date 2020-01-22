Tinder, Netflix and Durex's banter about Valentine's Day will leave you amused

The image has been used for representational purposes only

Everyone is gearing up for Valentine's Day which is a few days away.

So when Tinder India tweeted and shared the number of days left for Valentine's Day, Netflix and Durex also joined in on the fun.

Tinder India wrote, "25 din hai Valentine’s Day mein..."

25 din hai Valentine's Day mein... — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 20, 2020

While tweeple took to share memes about how they plan to avoid the day, Netflix India wrote, "Bacha lena apne love life ko!" to which Tinder India replied with "What's your plan? Chill karna hai?"

Bacha lena apne love life ko! — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 20, 2020

What’s your plan? Chill karna hai? — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 20, 2020

Netflix India gave a witty reply and said, "swipes right on this plan" indicating Tinder's feature of right-swiping on the profile you like.

*swipes right on this plan* — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 20, 2020

Tinder again went on to add "We like the sound of the Tinder notification + DAA DUMMMM".

We like the sound of the Tinder notification + DAA DUMMMM — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 20, 2020

The banter became even more hilarious when Durex India wrote, "You guys are Netflix and chilling and we don't get an invite? Bohot na-unsafe-y hai!"

You guys are Netflix and chilling and we don't get an invite? Bohot na-unsafe-y hai! — Durex India (@DurexIndia) January 21, 2020

Thus the tree brands amused their users and also told them how to pre for Valentine's Day!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates