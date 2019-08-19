Tips for skin care for college goers

culture

Here are a few simple tips that will simplify your skincare routine and won't take much of your time

This picture has been used for representational purpose

It's college time for youngsters who will head back for another year of submissions, classes, exams, outings, junk food and gatherings and learning new things. The stress of cramming so much in a day can sometimes begin to show on the skin. In such circumstances, it is essential to take care of your skin in this entire hustle-bustle. You might wonder why it is necessary to take care of the skin at such an early age but you will reap the benefits of a healthy glowing skin later on in life. Here are few simple tips by Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist and DermatoSurgeon, The Esthetic Clinicsthat that will simplify your skincare routine and won't take much of your time.

Drink water at every chance you get: Before going to the college fill up the water of bottle and keep it with you. Take a sip every fifteen minutes or in between classes. When you are hydrated, your skin is happy. If you are consuming alcohol then equate the water to the amount of alcohol in your intake.

Take your make up off before you go to sleep: Your skin is working when you are sleeping. If you go to bed with your make up on you will not only be inviting pimples and wrinkles but will also wake up with a tired-looking older skin. Therefore, it is essential that you remove the makeup before going to bed without fail. Wipe off the entire make up using a good makeup remover. If you think you are going to be too tired then use makeup wipes before you go to sleep.

Cleanse-Tone-Moisturise: Wash your face with a facial cleanser in the morning. This will help in clearing the skin. Apply toner on your skin before you apply anything else. This will prepare your skin like a canvas. The third step is to moisturise well. Find products that suit your skin and stick to them. This routine will take only five minutes of your time but will give you a healthy skin for the whole day.

Sunscreen is not an option: Make sure that you don't step out of the sun without a sunscreen on. Invest in sunscreen with SPF of at least 40 and PA rating of +++. Apply a generous amount of sunscreen on your face, neck, arms, ears and exposed parts of the body 15 minutes before stepping out. If you are going to be out for long carry sunscreen with you and reapply every 3 hours.

Use sheet masks: Feeling too tired and pressed for time? Use the sheet masks for the instant perk me up. They are available in a lot of varieties that you can choose from according to your skin type like the seaweed mask for skin tightening, clay mask for purifying etc.

Clean your phone regularly: Your phone is a bed for dirt, grime and bacteria and it touches your face. Clean your face with a good cleaner and an antiseptic regularly. Apart from these cut down on the smoking and alcohol to let your skin breathe and glow.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates