Tips of flaunt jewellery this party season

Varda Goenka, Founder and Creative Director at Varda Goenka- Fine Jewels by Diagold and Sonal Sahrawat, Creative Director, Sonal's Bijoux & Adawna, list down some options in trendiest jewelleries

Party season brings a lot of jazz and fun and with that comes the struggle to look different than the crowd. How about adding some style statement with right jewellery.

A cocktail ring is always a good idea: Cocktail rings have been in trend since quite a long time, it's one of those most dainty and fabulous ornaments that a woman can wear. A bling statement ring will be a perfect accessory for the party season. You can always add colours by experimenting with colourful cocktail rings. They can be teamed up with both western and ethnic looks.

Earrings are a must-have for women. The most and all time favourite is stud earrings. A trendy pair of oversized ear studs can turn your otherwise boring outfit into an ultra-chic look. Ear studs fused with diamonds add a surreal charm to your look. Opt for colour gemstones: Go colour-crazy with your wardrobe and try mixing in some vibrant coloured stone jewellery. Choose colours like black, white, grey that will bring an elegant look. One can also pick elegant pearls or gemstones like rubies and sapphires that can impart a sophisticated look with their attractive designs.

Go colour-crazy with your wardrobe and try mixing in some vibrant coloured stone jewellery. Choose colours like black, white, grey that will bring an elegant look. One can also pick elegant pearls or gemstones like rubies and sapphires that can impart a sophisticated look with their attractive designs. Stylish pearls: Pearls are something that never goes out of style and this year is no exception. Wear it as a stud or as a dangling earring, this style will never fade away. Opt for long dangling style pearl earrings for any parties, weddings or social events and make a style statement to rock your gorgeous look this year.

Pearls are something that never goes out of style and this year is no exception. Wear it as a stud or as a dangling earring, this style will never fade away. Opt for long dangling style pearl earrings for any parties, weddings or social events and make a style statement to rock your gorgeous look this year. Chandelier earrings: You can make a statement with chandelier earrings. No matter what design or gemstone, this earring style will perfectly accessorise any type of attire, be it a dress or playsuit. It will give you a stylish, yet unique look.

You can make a statement with chandelier earrings. No matter what design or gemstone, this earring style will perfectly accessorise any type of attire, be it a dress or playsuit. It will give you a stylish, yet unique look. Statement necklace: Make this New Year's Eve extraordinary and memorable by adding sparkle and shine to your outfit with layered diamond statement necklaces of different lengths that will dazzle as they catch the lamp or candlelight. These are perfect for New Year eve bash.

