Tips of the tops

Malesh Narredu, trainer: War Hammer and Juliette are the two horses to beat. There are at least eight regional Derby winners in the fray, this is an open race. I will be rooting for my brother's (Satish Narredu) horse, Sir Supremo who won the Chennai Derby recently.

Narendra Lagad, trainer: The way War Hammer won the Bangalore Derby, the way he settled and the way he accelerated, I think that's a hallmark of a Derby horse. I just saw him in school yesterday morning, and he is looking a million-dollar horse!

Vivek Jain, former RWITC chairman: War Hammer. I am not saying if and buts, and how did he travel, there are no caveats. It's going to be War Hammer.

Gaurav Ramphal, bloodstock agent: War Hammer and Juliette, may the better horse win.

Nirad Karanjawalla, trainer: My first choice for the Derby is Juliette, followed by War Hammer. But I am aware, technically, you can't rule out an upset because there could be serious traffic problems in a field of 20 runners.

SS Shah, senior trainer: I will go with the Mumbai filly Juliette. She won the Oaks very well.

Dallas Todywalla, trainer: Consigliori, because I think he is the best stayer in the race. He lost the Hyderabad Derby to Royal Crystal, but I spoke to my good friend Vithal Deshmukh (trainer of Consigliori), and he told me the horse had some issues before the race which have now been sorted out. Draw is of course going to be important, but a horse like Consigliori who can hit the front and can also stay can have a slight edge. Of course, they all have to beat War Hammer and Juliette.

Rahul Bhat, son of the legendary horse owner Ranjit Bhat: I think Juliette will win the Derby. She has won the Oaks in style. She stayed well, won in good timing, and won very, very easily. The only thing that might go against her is the luck of the draw. Her spot in the gates is going to be key.

Yohan Shroff, son of trainer Pesi Shroff, whose two runners--Wizard Of Stocks & Armaity--are in the Derby line up: I think it is a very open race, but I think War Hammer is the horse they all will have to beat. Interestingly, the entire Shroff family, Pesi, wife Tina, son Yohan and daughter Anya see War Hammer as the top horse in the Derby field. Anya said, "I want one of our horses to win!"

Bakhtawar Chinoy, wife of trainer Bezaan Chinoy: "My first choice is War Hammer. My second choice is Juliette."

Dr Nevill R Devlaliwalla, owner: "Everyone will have to beat the colt (War Hammer) and the filly (Juliette). But then, in a crowded field like this one, the gate position will play a crucial role, the pace, how one positions, these things will matter much more, so anything can happen."

S Padmanabhan, trainer: "The highest rated and the unbeaten horse is War Hammer. Juliette was very impressive when winning the Oaks. Then we have Trouvaille who ran a very good second (in Ruia Gold Cup) in a very fast run race. Apart from that I think my filly (Well Connected) will run a good race, she is in good nick."

