Tips to recreate Sonam Kapoor's sangeet hair style

How you can get Sonam Kapoor's glamorous hair for you to steal the show!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Bollywood's resident fashionista Sonam Kapoor got married to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in a star-studded ceremony on May 8. The fairytale wedding was filled with glitz, glamour and romance, as one of the hottest couples tied the knot in front family and Bollywood's best.

The theme was "Indian festive shades of white". Celebrity hairstylist Asgar Saboo who is the go-to stylist for Sonam shows you a step-by- step guide on how you can get Kapoor's glamorous hair for you to steal the show!

Step 1

Begin by centre parting your hair, and dividing it into three separate parts. Do this by making two at the front and one, which will be to accommodate the large braid, at the back.

Step 2

Start with the left section of your hair by French braiding it and attaching more from the sides as you go along. Then loosen the braid before you move on to the right side by setting it aside. Repeat on the right.

Step 3

After braiding, tie elastic at the end of your hair to keep it in place. Take the front sections and tie them to the back.

Step 4

Then take the gajra you have chosen for your hair and place a bobby pin at the top. Wrap the gajra in a zigzag manner down the braid and as you come to the very end, secure it with an elastic band. Fancy trying out others? Then check out some of these simple easy-to- do styles to get the ideal locks!

