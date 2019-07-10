Tiware Dam breach: Search operation enters 8th day

mumbai-rains

The death toll climbed to 20 after one more body was recovered during the search operation on Tuesday

Pic courtesy/Suraj Ojha

Ratnagiri: The rescue operation in the Tiware Dam breach by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which has claimed 20 lives, entered the eighth day on Wednesday. The NDRF has recovered 20 bodies and the operation for the missing 3 is still underway. A total of 23 people went missing on the night of July 3 after the dam developed a breach due to heavy rains in the area causing a flood-like situation in several downstream villages.

The death toll climbed to 20 after one more body was recovered during the search operation on Tuesday. Villages have been evacuated and the situation is under control now, said police. Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister has announced Rs 4-lakh compensation for the kin of each of the deceased and promised a probe saying action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence. A total of 23 people went missing after the dam developed a breach due to heavy rains on the night of on July 3 in the area causing a flood-like situation in several downstream villages. The capacity of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district is 0.08 TMC.

