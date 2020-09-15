TMC objects to 'social distancing', Maratha issue resonates in Rajya Sabha

From the Maratha issue to the use of the term "social distancing", to issues of mental health all were raised in Rajya Sabha on the second day of Parliament, on Tuesday.

Congress MP Rajeev Satav raised the quota issue 'drawing attention of central government on the reservation of Maratha community' in the zero hour. Sambhaji Chhatrapati also spoke on the same subject.

Trinamool Congress' Santanu Sen objected to the term 'social distancing' being used by the government claiming it has caused an "inhuman situation" to be faced by COVID-19 patients and their families.

Vice President and ex-officio Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu agreed to Sen and said the word should be replaced with an appropriate word.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva raised the issue of the digital divide in education in the COVID-19 era as TMC's Derek O' Brien nodded sitting near him. Shiva claimed it gave undue advantage to one section over the others.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav cited the example of Noida where he claimed suicides have been much higher than casualties due to Covid-19. He requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider giving aid of Rs 15,000 per month to those who lost their jobs and the pandemic.

Congress's Anand Sharma also raised the rising trend of mental health concerns in the country. He demanded that mental health must mandatorily be put under the ambit of life insurance.

