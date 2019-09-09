TMKOC: Gokuldham society in a state of panic as Ganesh pandal collapses just before Bappa's arrival

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, everything seems to be in order with the Society's secretary – Master Bhide overlooking the installation of the pandal and other miscellaneous arrangements. Tapu sena is busy working on the theme of this year's decoration.

However, soon after Gokuldham Society has gone to bed, heavy rains begin to lash out. Baapuji hurriedly wakes up Jethalal to go check the situation outside. As they step into the balcony, they realize that it's a thunderstorm and the heavy winds sway the pandal violently, eventually making it collapse to the floor. Panicked, all the residents step out and watch in complete disbelief as the pandal lays dismantled on the ground. With just a few hours left for Bappa's arrival and no pandal to host him, Gokuldham Society can do nothing more but pray to the Vighnaharta himself to show them a way out of this crisis.

What will Gokuldham's residents do now? Will this year's Ganeshotsav programme have to be cancelled or will some miracle take place? Whichever way the next episode unfolds, as usual audiences are assured to get a good laugh at the end of it.

