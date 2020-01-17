TMM build up: Miller instinct!

If one was to write about Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller achievements, there would not be place to write about anything else.



So all we say is that the Florida (USA) resident has won a total of seven medals in the Olympics and, is one of the most decorated athletes in the USA. For those who worship sport, it was a gives-me-goose bumps feeling to see Miller as bright as her neon pink shoes walk into the Tata Mumbai Marathon media centre on Thursday for a press interaction.

Miller is event ambassador of the race to be held on Sunday, January 19.

Miller said: "I am loving every minute of my first trip to India, I am touched by the warmth of the people who have welcomed me."

As the gymnast looked at a clip of her competing played on the audio visual screen inside the centre, she said, "This shows the success, but it is important to see failure too."

As moderator Gautam Bhimani asked her about her gymnastic beginnings, the effervescent athlete replied, "After me and my elder sister broke a couch in the living room doing gymnastics when I was five, my parents said That's it. They called a local gym, and my journey began. I went to Moscow when I was seven years old."

Miller said saying that she was never the "most talented, strongest or most flexible. But I was very hardworking. That hard work made up for the other aspects. I knew being consistent gave me an edge."

Noting her felicity with words, it was hard to believe that Miller who grew up in Oklahoma, "was shy. I could hardly speak during interviews. I do however speak about health and the importance of regular checkups," finished the ovarian cancer survivor, mother of two children and motivational speaker, who has run the 42-km marathon in New York in 2006.

After that, she did a handstand and flip sending the Mumbai snapparazi in a tizzy over the Shannon-nigans.

$45,000

Prize money the men and women elite winners of the Mumbai Marathon will earn

