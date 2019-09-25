TNTEU B.Ed Results 2019 Declared: Check results at tnteu.ac.in

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) declared the B.Ed Result 2019 for both May and June 2019 examination. Candidates who appeared for the TNTEU BEd Result 2019 examination can now long on to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University. Students can visit the official website at tnteu.ac.in or tnteuresult.in in order to check their results.

Due to heavy traffic, the official website/result portal for TNTEU is not working. Students, who are interested to check their results are advised to be patient as the University is working to fix the same at the earliest. In the meanwhile, candidates can keep checking this page in order to get the latest news and updates about TNTEU B.Ed Result 2019.

TNTEU B.Ed Result 2019 Withdrawn

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) withdrew the TNTEU B.Ed Result 2019 which was published yesterday. The official website of the board i.e. tnteu.ac.in where the B.Sc B.Ed Result 2019 link was active till yesterday, has been pulled down and is no longer available online as of now.

Furthermore, the alternative link which was provided by the University is also not functioning at present. These acts have left the students in bewilderment. However, it is believed that the University will publish the TNTEU B.Ed Results 2019 for both B.Sc B.Ed and BA B.Ed students online on its website soon.

Result Link Published and Removed

According to the latest developments, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University had published a link which allowed students to check their results for the recently concluded TNTEU exams. However, upon clicking on the link it was found that the link is non-operational. As such, students were not able to check their TN B.Ed Results 2019 throughout the day.

Later in the day, another direct link surfaced (tnteuresult.in) in the media, which provided results to the students. However, soon the other website also stopped working, thereby creating panic and confusion among the students and their parents.

B. Ed Results Delayed

Candidates who have appeared for the TNTEU B.Ed 2019 Examination have run from pillar to post in order to find out authentic information about the declaration of the TN B.Ed Results 2019. However, there has been no communication from the University as to when the B.Ed Results 2019 are likely to be declared.

The major concern this year for students is the fact that the TNTEU B.Ed Results 2019 has already been delayed, thereby putting the students at a great disadvantage in terms of planning the roadmap for their future. The TNTE University had conducted the B.Sc B.Ed exams in March, and the B.Ed exams in May-June this year. It was the result of the former that was announced today, and then apparently removed from the official and alternate websites.

