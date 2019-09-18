To ace your fashion game just like Disha Patani; shop here

Disha Patani was spotted at the Mumbai Airport in her casual best. She sported a denim jacket, a white tee, and jeans for her outing. The Baaghi 2 actress completed her look with a white handbag and hair bun. Now, even you can ace your fashion game just like Disha Patani. We have curated a list of trendy outfits that you can buy at affordable prices only on Amazon.

King Denim full sleeves jacket

This beautiful-looking jacket bears a sophisticated and enhances your fashion style. The jacket is made up of solid pattern denim fabric and has a closure button on the front. The regular collar jacket is available in extra-large, large, medium and small sizes. Add this jacket to your wardrobe and match it with different colours of shirts/t-shirts or inners to enhance the cool look. King Denim full sleeves jacket is available at an affordable price of Rs 494. Shop it here

American-Elm Full Sleeve Tshirt

This full sleeve plain white coloured t-shirt will not fail to catch your fancy at a single glance. This t-shirt is made up of cotton, making it breathable and very comfortable to wear. This fashionable piece is ideal for wearing throughout the year. Its breathable cotton fabric with full sleeves will ensure your comfort whatever be the season. American-Elm Full Sleeve Tshirt is available at a discounted price of Rs 396. Shop it here

Broadstar Women Denim Black Jeans

These jeans are designed to give you a very structured, casual look. It has a super snug fit from top to bottom with a narrow leg opening that clings to the ankle. The denim is stretchable so that you have a little more room to move and breathe. Jeans made of stretch fabrics are consistently the most flattering looking and have a comfortable fitting. This product can go with almost any colour, pattern or print – they're among the most versatile pants around. Broadstar Women Denim Black Jeans is available at an affordable price of Rs 639. Shop it here

Fostelo Rachel Women's Handbag

The bag is made out of PU fabric which makes the bag extra durable. Additionally, the stress points of the bag are double stitched and reinforced with hidden nylon strapping as well. The finishing of the bag and the stitching is also made to ensure the increased longevity of the handbag. Thanks to its design, you can flaunt this ladies handbag at a wide range of occasions and be the centre of attention. Fostelo Rachel Women's Handbag is available at a discounted price of Rs 639. Shop it here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates