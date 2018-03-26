Toddler killed, seven injured in fire at Chembur

There were two fires in the city on Sunday afternoon



Representational Image

There were two fires in the city on Sunday afternoon. A fire that broke out in Thakkar Bappa Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at Chembur around 1 pm left eight injured, including four children, one of whom died later in the day. No one was injured in the other fire at Andheri.

Eight people who sustained burn injuries were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment in the incident in Chembur. One of the injured children, Chandani, 15-months-old, died after the incident. The injured have been identified as Tanuja Paliya, 3 months; Sakshi, 4; Pramod, 5; Parvati Jatholiya, 23; Prakash Jatholiya, 30; Gita Jatholiya, 40; and Jagdish, 45. Jagdish is critical as he sustained about 80% burn injuries.

An official said two fire engines and one water tanker were sent to the spot. The fire was brought under control within an hour. Fire Brigade officials said the fire broke out when a solution used in a footware making unit accidentally caught fire.

Earlier fire

Around 12 pm another fire had erupted in the basement of the under construction Light Hall building at Net Magic Private Limited at Saki Vihar Road in Andheri east.

Fire Brigade officials said the fire started in the basement. The cause of the fire will be known after investigation.

Since it was a high-rise and a commercial complex, the Fire Brigade had declared it a level three fire. Eight fire engines, five water tankers and an ambulance was sent to the spot. No one was injured in the incident. It was brought under control within two hours.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates