Told Republicans to 'vote for transparency' in making Mueller's Russia probe report public: Trump

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed he told Republican leadership to vote in favour of making public, Robert Mueller's report on alleged Russian interference in 2016 presidential election, asserting that it would "makes us all look good."

"On the recent non-binding vote (420-0) in Congress about releasing the Mueller Report, I told leadership to let all Republicans vote for transparency. Makes us all look good and doesn't matter. Play along with the game!" Trump tweeted.

The US House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution directing the Justice Department to release special counsel Robert Mueller's highly anticipated inquiry report in the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Lawmakers passed the non-binding measure by 420 votes to nil. Notably, four Republicans voted present on the resolution in the House. The resolution calls for the Justice Department to release Mueller's report on Russia probe to the Congress and the public.

The measure, which was introduced by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, stated that there is "overwhelming public interest" to release the contents of the report. It also urges the department to release the report to the public "except to the extent the public disclosure of any portion thereof is expressly prohibited by law."

The vote on the resolution came after William Barr, who was appointed as the US' attorney general by Trump in February, was quizzed on Mueller's probe and his final report on possible Russian interference in the 2016 polls.

At that time, Barr had said that he would release Mueller's investigation as much as possible but stopped short in committing to release the report fully to the public.

Mueller is currently investigating the possibility of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between Moscow and Trump's electoral campaign. He has almost finishing conducting the inquiry, which has been on for almost two years amid constant rebukes from Trump.

The US President has been a vocal critic of Mueller's investigation and has repeatedly called it a "witch hunt" and "unnecessary." He has repeatedly urged Mueller to wrap up the investigation as there was no "trace of collusion".

Last month, Trump said that it was totally up to Barr whether and when to release the special counsel Robert Mueller's report on links between the Russian government and Trump's campaign.

