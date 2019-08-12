Toll climbs to 72 in Kerala rain mayhem

national

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with senior officials on Sunday morning to review the flood situation and later told reporters that even though the rains had subsided in the state, people should remain vigilant

A view of a flooded region on the banks of river Kabini following incessant rainfall at Panamaram in Wayanad on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 157 people have died in monsoon-related incidents in south and west India. The death toll in Kerala floods mounted to 72 even as rains abated on Sunday after pounding the state for days, while the situation remained grim in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat where 97 people have lost their lives so far due to the monsoon fury.

Over 2.51 lakh people have been shifted to 1,639 relief camps across Kerala. Since August 8, the toll has gone up to 72, with 58 people still missing, as per the latest report issuedby the government at 7 PM Sunday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp at Wayanad and patiently heard the woes of the people who were displaced from their homes following flooding and destruction of their dwellings.

Gandhi also visited Kavalappara, a 10 acre settlement near Nilambur in Malappuram, which bore the brunt of a massive landslide on August 8. Local people said there was no sign of the 35 odd houses after the landslide and at least 65 people are suspected to have been buried alive.

The official also said nearly 50 bodies are suspected to be buried under the soil. IAF heclicopters of Southern Air Command dropped over 1,000 kg of food items in multiple sorties over the flood affected areas of Malappuram district, a Defence press release said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with senior officials on Sunday morning to review the flood situation and later told reporters that even though the rains had subsided in the state, people should remain vigilant.

Heavy showers in Guj claim 31 lives

As heavy showers continued to lash parts of Gujarat, the toll in rain-related incidents rose to 31 in the state, with 12 more deaths reported from Saurashtra region in last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday. A police official on Sunday said five fishermen drowned after three boats capsized amid rough weather and storm in the Arabian sea off Porbandar coast in Saurashtra region.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates