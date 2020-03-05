Tom Brady's model wife Gisele Bundchen's secret to good health: Stopped cigarettes, coffee and sugar

Gisele Bundchen, wife of NFL star Tom Brady, credited her new healthy lifestyle and clean diet for her improved mental health.

The supermodel revealed that 'bad habits' like consuming sugary food and smoking had affected her health and how a shift in approach helped reduce her anxiety levels.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, Gisele said: "I felt like I reached rock bottom. It became so unbearable I couldn't breathe and I thought: 'I gotta change.' It wasn't easy—I had the worst headaches ever because I was withdrawing. My system was so used to that life it was in shock because I stopped everything, so it took time."

She added: "So when I stopped having coffee and four cigarettes when I woke up in the morning, I started running. I replaced bad habits with things that were supporting me and I realised that every day I was feeling better."

